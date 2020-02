Having an eye for colors: Printable light sensors



Added: 24.02.2020 16:13 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pinterest.co.uk



Cameras, light barriers, and movement sensors have one thing in common: they work with light sensors that are already found in many applications. In future, these sensors might also play an important role in telecommunications, as they enable data transmission via light. Researchers have succeeded in making decisive progress: printable light sensors that can see colors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher