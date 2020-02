Directing nanoparticles straight to tumors



Source: eu-jamrai.eu



Modern anticancer therapies aim to attack tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. A team of researchers has now produced tiny nanoparticles that are designed to specifically target cancer cells. They can navigate directly to the tumor cells and visualize those using advanced imaging techniques. Both in Petri dishes and animal models, the scientists were able to effectively guide the nanoparticles to the cancer cells. The next step is to combine the new technique with therapeutic approaches.