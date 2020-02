Going super small to get super strong metals



Metals get stronger as the size of the grains making up the metal get smaller -- up to a point. If the grains are smaller than 10 nanometers in diameter the materials are weaker because, it was thought, they slide past each other like sand sliding down a dune. But in samples of nickel with grain diameters as small as 3 nanometers, and under high pressures, the strength of the samples continued to increase with smaller grain sizes.