Soft robot fingers gently grasp deep-sea jellyfish



Marine biologists have adopted ''soft robotic linguine fingers'' as tools to conduct their undersea research. Scientists found that jellyfish held by ultra-soft robotic fingers expressed significantly fewer stress-related genes than when braced by traditional submersible grippers. Shaped like the famous noodles, this new robotic technology allows for the collection of ecological data in a gentler, less invasive manner.