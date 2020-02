New Species of Ancient Hairy Cicada Identified



Added: 24.02.2020 14:59 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: news.nationalgeographic.com



A new genus and species of hairy cicada that lived around 100 million years ago (Cretaceous period) has been identified from a fossilized wing found in Canada. The newly-discovered species belongs to Tettigarctidae, a family of hairy cicadas that includes only two extant species: Tettigarcta crinita and Tettigarcta tomentosa. The single fossilized forewing of the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Canada