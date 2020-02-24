Added: 24.02.2020 15:05 | 9 views | 0 comments

For decades, researchers have suggested a link between oral health and inflammatory diseases affecting the entire body -- in particular, heart attacks and strokes. Results of a randomized pilot trial of Plaque HDÂ®, the first toothpaste that identifies plaque so that it can be removed with directed brushing, showed that it produced a statistically significant reduction in C-reactive protein, a sensitive marker for future risks of heart attacks and strokes, among those with elevations at baseline.