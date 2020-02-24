The combination of plant-based particles and water forms an 'eco' super-glue



Source: www.crime-scene-investigator.net



Plant-based cellulose nanocrystals have remarkable inherent properties, and when combined with water, a powerful adhesive is formed that competes in strength with Superglue, without the need for toxic solvents. More in www.sciencedaily.com »