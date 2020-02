Hubble Space Telescope Views NGC 691



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced this beautiful image of the unbarred spiral galaxy NGC 691. NGC 691 lies approximately 125 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Aries. Otherwise known as LEDA 6793, UGC 1305 and TC 448, this galaxy is about 130,000 light-years across. It is the foremost member of the