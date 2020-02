46,000-Year-Old Horned Lark Found in Siberian Permafrost



Source: blogs.ei.columbia.edu



In a new study published today in the journal Communications Biology, an international team of researchers radiocarbon-dated an exceptionally well-preserved carcass of an ancient bird found in the Siberian permafrost and identified the species through reconstruction of its mitogenome. Permafrost deposits containing both animal and plant material represent a unique opportunity to reconstruct paleoenvironments. In [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Animals