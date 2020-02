Artificial intelligence yields new antibiotic



Source: www.slideshare.net



Using a machine-learning algorithm, researchers have identified a powerful new antibiotic compound. In laboratory tests, the drug killed many of the world's most problematic disease-causing bacteria, including some strains that are resistant to all known antibiotics. It also cleared infections in two different mouse models. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Mac