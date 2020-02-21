Fossilized wing gives clues about Labrador's biodiversity during the Cretaceous



A fossilized insect wing discovered in an abandoned mine in Labrador has led palaeontologists to identify a new hairy cicada species that lived around 100 million years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com »