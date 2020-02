Added: 21.02.2020 16:39 | 7 views | 0 comments

Tart cherry concentrate may enhance endurance exercise performance via its low glycemic index, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative capacity, and blood flow enhancing effects, according to a meta-analysis of ten existing studies. “The recovery benefits of tart cherry concentrate are well researched, yet evidence on performance enhancement is scarce and results have been mixed,” said Professor Philip [...]