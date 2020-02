For 'blade runners' taller doesn't necessarily mean faster



The governing body for the Paralympics recently lowered the allowable height for sprinters who use prosthetic legs, or blades, during competition. The rules are based on the assumption that the taller you are the faster you run. But a new study has found otherwise. More in www.sciencedaily.com »