Fifty years of data show new changes in bird migration



Added: 20.02.2020 19:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wildadirondacks.org



A growing body of research shows that birds' spring migration has been getting earlier and earlier in recent decades. New research on Black-throated Blue Warblers, a common songbird that migrates from Canada and the eastern US to Central America and back every year, uses fifty years of bird-banding data to add another piece to the puzzle, showing that little-studied fall migration patterns have been shifting over time as well. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Migration Tags: Canada