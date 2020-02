10,000 times faster calculations of many-body quantum dynamics possible



How an electron behaves in an atom, or how it moves in a solid, can be predicted precisely with the equations of quantum mechanics. These theoretical calculations agree with the results from experiments. But complex quantum systems, which contain many electrons or elementary particles can currently not be described exactly. A team has now developed a simulation method, which enables quantum mechanical calculations up to around 10,000 times faster than previously possible. More in www.sciencedaily.com »