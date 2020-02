How newborn stars prepare for the birth of planets



Astronomers used two of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world to create more than three hundred images of planet-forming disks around very young stars in the Orion Clouds. These images reveal new details about the birthplaces of planets and the earliest stages of star formation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: HP