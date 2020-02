'Wood' you like to recycle concrete?



Added: 20.02.2020 15:11 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: giantimagemanagement.com



Scientists studied a method for recycling unused concrete with wood fibers. They found the conditions that produce new building materials with bending strength even greater than the original concrete. This work may help reduce the CO2 emissions associated with manufacturing new concrete. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cycling Tags: Scientists