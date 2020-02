Journey to the center of Mars



Added: 20.02.2020 15:40 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chicagonow.com



While InSight's seismometer has been patiently waiting for the next big marsquake to illuminate its interior and define its crust-mantle-core structure, two scientists, have built a new compositional model for Mars. They used rocks from Mars and measurements from orbiting satellites to predict the depth to its core-mantle boundary, some 1,800 km beneath the surface and have been able to suggest that its core contains moderate amounts of sulfur, oxygen and hydrogen as light elements. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mars Tags: Scientists