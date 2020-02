Arecibo Observatory Reveals Near-Earth Asteroid 2020 BX12 Has Large Moon



Astronomers using a radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory have captured the first images of the recently-discovered near-Earth asteroid 2020 BX12. The radar images show 2020 BX12 has its own moon. Discovered on January 27, 2020 by the ATLAS survey, 2020 BX12 is a round object at least 165 m (541 feet) in diameter rotating