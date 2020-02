Solar Orbiter Sends Back First Science Data



Source: pt.slideshare.net



Solar Orbiter, a new collaborative mission between ESA and NASA to study our Sun, successfully launched on an Atlas V 411 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on February 10, 2020. One of its scientific instruments, the magnetometer (MAG), was the first instrument to switch on, less than 24 hours after launch, beaming back [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SWIFT