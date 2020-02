Highly sensitive sensors show promise in enhancing human touch



Added: 19.02.2020 22:20 | 21 views | 0 comments



People rely on a highly tuned sense of touch to manipulate objects, but injuries to the skin and the simple act of wearing gloves can impair this ability. Scientists report the development of a new tactile-enhancement system based on a highly sensitive sensor. The sensor has remarkable sensitivity, allowing the wearer to detect the light brush of a feather. This crack-based sensor was inspired by a spider's slit organ. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists