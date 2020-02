'Flapping wings' powered by the sun



In ancient Greek mythology, Icarus' wax wings melted when he dared to fly too close to the sun. Now, researchers have made artificial wings that are actually powered by the sun. The tiny wings, which can flap even faster than those of butterflies, could someday be used in robots or devices for solar energy harvesting, the researchers say. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DARPA, Cher Tags: Greece