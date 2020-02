Scientists Discover New Electronic State of Matter



A team of U.S. physicists and materials scientists has observed a new state of matter at the interface between two oxide materials: lanthanum aluminate (LaAlO3) and strontium titanate (SrTiO3). The discovery shows electrons can bind together in ways similar to how quarks combine to form neutrons and protons. “Normally, electrons in semiconductors or metals move [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Neutrons Tags: EU