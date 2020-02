‘Air-Gen’ Device Generates Electric Power from Ambient Humidity



A thin-film device made from nanometer-scale protein wires harvested from the microbe Geobacter sulfurreducens can generate continuous electric power in the ambient environment, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. “We are literally making electricity out of thin air. The Air-gen generates clean energy 24/7,” said Dr. Jun Yao, an electrical engineer [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »