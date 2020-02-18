How low oxygen levels in the heart predispose people to cardiac arrhythmias



Low oxygen levels in the heart have long been known to produce life-threatening arrhythmias, even sudden death. Until now, it was not clear how. New findings reveal the underlying mechanism for this dangerous heart disorder. More in www.sciencedaily.com »