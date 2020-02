Three New Studies Provide More Complete Picture of Physical Nature of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth

On January 1, 2019, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flew past the Kuiper Belt object (KBO) Arrokoth - provisional designation 2014 MU69, previously nicknamed ‘Ultima Thule’ - at a distance of 3,538 km (2,200 miles). In three new studies published in the journal Science, researchers analyzed new data and images from the historic flyby and found [...]