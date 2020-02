Topological materials outperform through quantum periodic motion



Added: 18.02.2020 19:36 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.titech.ac.jp



Scientists have discovered that applying vibrational motion in a periodic manner may be the key to preventing dissipations of the desired electron states that would make advanced quantum computing and spintronics possible. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists