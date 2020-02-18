Lasers and terahertz waves combined in camera that sees 'unseen' detail



Source: www.toptica.com



A team of physicists has successfully developed the first nonlinear camera capable of capturing high-resolution images of the interior of solid objects using terahertz (THz) radiation. More in www.sciencedaily.com »