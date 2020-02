Novel Quantum effect found: Spin-rotation coupling



Added: 18.02.2020 17:53 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: qubit-ulm.com



It is like jumping on and off a carousel: what happens to neutrons changing from a non-rotating frame of reference into a rotating frame of reference -- and back? 30 years ago, scientists predicted that this would lead to interesting interference effects, because neutron spin show a special kind of inertia. Now, this has been verified in an experiment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Neutrons Tags: EU