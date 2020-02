Breakthrough Listen Scientists Release New Data from SETI Survey of Milky Way



Source: www.space.com



The Breakthrough Listen Initiative, the largest ever scientific research program aimed at finding evidence of alien civilizations, has released data from the most comprehensive survey yet of radio emissions from the region around Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole that is four million times the mass of the Sun, and the so-called Earth Transit Zone, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists