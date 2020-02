Dinosaurs Were Warm-Blooded, Study of Fossil Eggshells Suggests



Added: 18.02.2020 15:58 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: stormchasinghistory.net



Using a novel technique called clumped isotope paleothermometry, an international team of paleontologists analyzed eggshell fossils representing three major dinosaur groups and found that these creatures were characterized by warm body temperatures. “Dinosaurs sit at an evolutionary point between birds, which are warm-blooded, and reptiles, which are cold-blooded,” said Dr. Robin Dawson, a researcher in [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Temperatures