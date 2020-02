Vaccine misinformation and social media



People who rely on social media for information were more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than those who rely on traditional media, according to a new study. The study, based on surveys of nearly 2,500 US adults, found that up to 20% of respondents were at least somewhat misinformed about vaccines. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Social media