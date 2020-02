Added: 17.02.2020 21:04 | 8 views | 0 comments

In a review of previous studies, a team of researchers from Sweden, Germany and China found the average reproduction number (R0) for the COVID-19 coronavirus to be 3.28, which exceeds World Health Organization (WHO) estimates of 1.4 to 2.5. R0 is an indication of the transmissibility of a virus, representing the average number of new [...]