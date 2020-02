Added: 17.02.2020 20:19 | 5 views | 0 comments

Electrical engineers and microbiologists have created a device they call an 'Air-gen.' or air-powered generator, with electrically conductive protein nanowires produced by the microbe Geobacter. The Air-gen connects electrodes to the protein nanowires in such a way that electrical current is generated from the water vapor naturally present in the atmosphere.