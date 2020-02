Paleontologists Find New Fossils of Gigantic Freshwater Turtle



Source: dinopedia.wikia.com



An international team of paleontologists has unearthed several well-preserved shells and the first known jaw specimen of Stupendemys geographicus, a species of freshwater side-necked turtle that lived 5-10 million years ago (Miocence period) in South America. Together, the fossils shed new light on the biology, past distribution, and phylogenetic position of the gigantic turtle.