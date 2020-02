Hubble Takes Closer Look at Stunning Spiral Galaxy: NGC 4689



Added: 17.02.2020 10:34 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have photographed the central part of a spiral galaxy called NGC 4689. NGC 4689 is located approximately 52 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. Also known as LEDA 43186 or UGC 7965, this galaxy was discovered by the German-born British astronomer William Herschel on April [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA