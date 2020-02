Reasons why megaprojects fail



Source: www.getwestlondon.co.uk



Academics have identified 18 reasons why megaprojects such as HS2 and Crossrail often fail, as well as 54 preventative solutions. For the first time, academics developed a systematic literature review of the causes and cures of poor megaproject performance. They identified six key themes and looked at areas where a project might fail, analyzing the problems and solutions. More in www.sciencedaily.com »



