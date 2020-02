The Antarctica factor: Model uncertainties reveal upcoming sea level risk



Within this century already, due to Antarctica alone global sea level might rise up to three times as much as it did in the last century. This is a finding of an exceptionally comprehensive comparison of state-of-the-art computer models from around the world. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: PC