Device mimics brain cells used for human vision



Added: 15.02.2020 19:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: today.ucf.edu



In a study featured as the cover article appearing today in the journal Science Advances, a UCF research team showed that by combining two promising nanomaterials into a new superstructure, they could create a nanoscale device that mimics the neural pathways of brain cells used for human vision. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Ice T Tags: EU