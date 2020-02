To help wildlife move, researchers map both natural and legal boundaries



Researchers have developed a way to find the path of least resistance in creating wildlife corridors by mapping not only habitat but also the types of legal authority governing the landscape. They demonstrate this by mapping the streams in an entire county in northeastern Washington that stretches from the Rocky Mountain foothills to the Cascades.