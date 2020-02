Iodide salts stabilize biocatalysts for fuel cells



Contrary to theoretical predictions, oxygen inactivates biocatalysts for energy conversion within a short time, even under a protective film. A research team has found out why: Hydrogen peroxide forms on the protective film. The addition of iodide salts to the electrolyte can prevent this from happening and considerably extend the life of the catalysts. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Fuel