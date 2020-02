NASA Releases Remastered ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Image



Added: 14.02.2020 16:35 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.skyandtelescope.com



On February 14, 1990, cameras of NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft pointed back toward the Sun and snapped a series of pictures of the Sun, Earth and other planets, making the first ever ‘Family Portrait of the Solar System’ as seen from the outside. One of those images, the picture of Earth, is now known as the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA