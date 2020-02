Two Glycopeptide Antibiotics Have Never-Before-Seen Way to Kill Bacteria



Two members of a new class of glycopeptide antibiotics - the previously known glycopeptide antibiotic complestatin and a newly-discovered compound called corbomycin - have a unique mechanism of action against bacteria, according to a paper published in the journal Nature. In the study, McMaster University Ph.D. candidate Beth Culp and colleagues looked at the family [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Bacteria