Astronomers Discover Nearest-Known Newborn Gas Giant



Added: 13.02.2020 13:14 | 7 views | 0 comments



Astronomers using data from ESA’s Gaia star-mapping satellite have discovered a newborn gaseous exoplanet closer to Earth than any other of similarly young age found to date. The newly-discovered planet, designated 2MASS J11550336-7919147 (2MASS J1155-7919b for short), is about 10 times the mass of Jupiter. It orbits its host star, 2MASS J11550485-7919108 (for short 2MASS [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes