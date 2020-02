99-Million-Year-Old Bee Found Encased in Burmese Amber



Added: 13.02.2020 14:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: motherboard.vice.com



In a paper published online in the journal Palaeodiversity, Oregon State University’s Professor George Poinar Jr. described a new family, genus and species of pollen-collecting bee found in a piece of 99-million-year-old amber (mid-Cretaceous period) excavated from a mine in Myanmar. Bees are an important component in the evolutionary history and diversification of flowering plants [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Genes, Planes Tags: Georgia