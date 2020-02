Added: 12.02.2020 19:14 | 11 views | 0 comments

In February 2020, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is celebrating its 10th year in space. SDO launched on February 11, 2010, on an Atlas V from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It is designed to help solar astronomers understand the Sun’s influence on Earth and near-Earth space by studying [...]