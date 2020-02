Children's fingertip injuries could signal abuse



Many children who suffer fingertip injuries have been abused, according to a new study. The researchers found that children who had a documented history of abuse or neglect were 23 percent more likely to suffer a fingertip injury before age 12. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Children