X-ray microscopy at BESSY II: Nanoparticles can change cells



Added: 12.02.2020



Source: microscopy-news.com



Nanoparticles easily enter into cells. New insights about how they are distributed and what they do there are shown for the first time by high-resolution 3D microscopy images from BESSY II. For example, certain nanoparticles accumulate preferentially in certain organelles of the cell. This can increase the energy costs in the cell. More in www.sciencedaily.com »