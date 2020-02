Astronomers Find Three Massive Exoplanets Orbiting Evolved Star



Using data from NASA's Kepler/K2 mission and several ground-based instruments, astronomers have discovered a planetary system with three transiting planets around the 9-billion-year-old star EPIC 249893012. EPIC 249893012 is a G8-type evolved star located approximately 1,057 light-years away from Earth. Also known as 2MASS J15125956-1643282 or TYC 6170-95-1, the star is 71% larger than the