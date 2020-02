Making 3-D printing smarter with machine learning



Source: 3dprint.com



3-D printing is often touted as the future of manufacturing. However it has a high degree of error, and manufacturers often need many iterations of a print before they get it right. A team of researchers is tackling this problem, with a new set of machine learning algorithms and a software tool called PrintFixer, improving print accuracy by 50 percent or more, making the process more economical and sustainable. More in www.sciencedaily.com »